Target workers at a Virginia store withdraw union petition

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at a Target store in Christiansburg, Virginia, have withdrawn their request with federal union regulators for a union election. Such an election would have joined a wave of union organizing across the country at other retailers from Amazon to Starbucks. The petition was filed last week with the National Labor Relations Board by the independent Target Workers Unite. The group was founded by Adam Ryan who has been working at the Target Virginia store for five years. Target said last week it is committed to listening to its workers and cited starting hourly wages of $15 to $24, expanded health care benefits, personalized scheduling and opportunities for career growth. It said it raised the starting wage at its Christiansburg store last fall.