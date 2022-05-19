Pro-Russian hackers spread hoaxes to divide Ukraine, allies

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

As Ukrainian refugees flooded into Poland to escape Russia’s invasion, a hacking group aligned with the Kremlin tried to spread rumors and hoaxes intended to divide Ukraine from its allies. In one bizarre disinformation campaign, the hacking group known as Ghostwriter sought to spread rumors that Polish criminals were waiting to harvest the organs of the child refugees. That disinformation operation was one of many identified in a new report from the cyber security firm Mandiant which revealed how Russia has used fake accounts, state-controlled media and diplomats to spread disinformation and propaganda about its invasion.