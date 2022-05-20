German parliament OKs 3 months of cheaper public transport

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has gave final clearance to a plan that will allow people to use local transport across the country for just 9 euros ($9.50) per month this summer, a plan that has drawn praise but also plenty of criticism. The government also plans a three-month cut in fuel taxes. Parliament’s upper house, which represents the country’s 16 state governments, signed off Friday on the 9-euro ticket plan — part of a bigger package of measures drawn up to cushion the blow of high energy prices for consumers following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 9-euro monthly tickets, valid on local and regional trains and buses across Germany, will be available in June, July and August.