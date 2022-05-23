California parents could soon sue for social media addiction

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon hold social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products. A bill that passed the state Assembly on Monday would let parents sue platforms like Instagram and TikTok for up to $25,000 per violation. The proposal would not apply to streaming services or companies that only offer email and text messaging services. Social media companies could avoid liability if they remove features deemed addictive to children and conduct quarterly audits to review their practices. Still, some business groups opposed the bill. TechNet warned social media companies would have to cease operations for children in California.