Liz Weston: How to make more green at your next yard sale

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Yard sales take hours of preparation and plenty of hard work. But they don’t all make money. If you’re looking to declutter your home and bring in some cash, consider these tips. First, decide whether a yard sale is the right method to meet your goals. If so, invite friends or neighbors to sell alongside you, which will give shoppers a wider variety of goods and make the day more fun for you. Price each item. Let buyers know about your event by placing ads on the sites they frequent. And make your sale look inviting by grouping like items on tables and racks.