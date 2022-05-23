UK’s Boris Johnson awaits judgment of ‘partygate’ report

By SYLVIA HUI and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shadowed by career-threatening scandal for months — but so far has escaped unscathed. This week he faces one more threat to his political future. A comprehensive report into lockdown-breaching parties in government offices that is expected to be published within days. Senior civil servant Sue Gray is due to release her findings on “partygate,” the scandal over gatherings in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. residence and nearby buildings during the pandemic. Johnson is one of 83 people to have been fined by police over the parties. Johnson has apologized, but insisted that he did not knowingly break the rules. But he could face new challenges to his leadership if Gray’s report is highly critical.