Hungary announces ‘state of danger’ over war in Ukraine

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has declared a legal “state of danger” in response to the war in neighboring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Tuesday. The move, which will take effect at midnight on Wednesday, allows the right-wing nationalist government to take special measures without the participation of the legislature, and to enact laws by decree. It followed Orban’s ruling party passing a constitutional amendment Tuesday allowing for legal states of danger to be declared when armed conflicts, wars or humanitarian disasters were taking place in neighboring countries. A previous state of danger, declared during the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to expire on June 1.