Premier League approves Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed. Boehly has already agreed to buy the club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years. The Premier League said “the purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”