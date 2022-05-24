Report: Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruits, vegetables

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — New research says the contamination of fruits and vegetables produced in the European Union by some of the most toxic pesticides has substantially increased over the past decade. The study published Tuesday by the Pesticide Action Network Europe group says European citizens have been exposed to a “dramatic rise” in both the frequency and intensity of residues of pesticides. It contradicts data from the EU’s executive branch showing a 12% reduction of the more dangerous pesticides in 2019 compared to the 2015-2017 period. The European Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.