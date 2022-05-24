Sweden says it’s not providing money, military aid to Kurds

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has denied it is providing any “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups or entities in Syria — claims that Turkey’s using to back its opposition to Sweden’s and neighboring Finland’s historic bids to join NATO. The denial came as delegations from Sweden and Finland were expected in Ankara to discuss Turkey’s objection. Turkey is citing the Nordic countries’ perceived support for Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey considers to be terrorists, as well as arms exports restrictions imposed against Ankara. The Swedish foreign minister told Aftonbladet newspaper Tuesday that Sweden is a “major humanitarian donor to the Syria crisis through global allocations to humanitarian actors.”