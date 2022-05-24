Tottenham owners to give club cash boost of $188 million

LONDON (AP) — The owners of Premier League club Tottenham plan to give the club a cash injection of up to 150 million pounds ($188 million), amid calls from manager Antonio Conte to reinforce the squad following qualification for the Champions League. The north London club says majority shareholder ENIC has pledged the cash via the issue of convertible shares to provide “greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch.” The additional funds, in combination with revenue from a first full season at their new stadium at full capacity, comes on the back of Conte’s side finishing fourth in the Premier League.