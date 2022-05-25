Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The risks to the global economy are leading to an increasingly gloomy view of the months ahead as corporate leaders, government officials and other VIPs gather at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The issues range from soaring inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine, squeezed supply chains, the threat of food insecurity around the world and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the International Monetary Fund sought to dispel the gloom this week, saying a global recession isn’t in the cards but “it doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.” But Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged that it’s going to be a “tough year,” with one of the big problems surging food prices.