Judgment day for UK’s Johnson as ‘partygate’ report arrives

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government says a long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching parties in government offices has been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The report is due to be published later Wednesday. Johnson plans to address Parliament on the findings. A senior civil servant investigated 16 gatherings that were held in 2020 and 2021 while pandemic rules barred people in the U.K. from socializing. A police investigation resulted in 83 people getting fined, including Johnson. The prime minister apologized but insisted he didn’t knowingly break the rules. But the British media and opposition politicians have found that hard to square with staff member’s accounts of the parties held at the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office.