How much the top-paid male, female CEOs made in 2021

Expedia’s Peter Kern and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav are among the top paid CEOs in the S&P 500 index. Advanced Micro Devices’ Lisa Su was the highest-paid female CEO. Median compensation for CEOs in the index of big U.S. companies climbed to $14.5 million last year, up 17.1%, according to an annual survey conducted for The Associated Press by Equilar. Atop the list was Kern, Expedia’s CEO, who received pay valued at $296.2 million. Expedia shares rose 37% last year as the online travel company tried to recover from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The annual AP/Equilar pay survey began in 2011.