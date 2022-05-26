Lease terms for California offshore wind projects released

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration is advancing plans for offshore wind projects that would place hundreds of turbines in California’s coastal waters. The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday released lease terms for projects planned for the state’s central and northern coasts. Bidders would be required to engage with tribes and ocean users like fisheries as well as try to reach labor agreements for eventual construction. It will be several months before the lease sale begins. The proposed California projects are among several the Biden administration is promoting to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve the nation’s climate change goals.