Macy’s raises annual profit outlook on strong Q1 results

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter even as the department store chain faces higher costs. The company also raised its annual earnings outlook, pushing shares higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Like other retailers, Macy’s faces rising costs for everything from labor to shipping. It’s also adjusting to changing shopping behavior as consumers return to the office, resume normal lives and go out to restaurants and buy less stuff that focuses on activities around the home. But Macy’s performance was among a few bright spots among the pile of reports from other retailers.