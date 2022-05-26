West mulls having Russian oligarchs buy way out of sanctions

By ROB GILLIES and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Government officials familiar with the matter say Western allies are considering whether to allow Russian oligarchs buy their way out of western sanctions and using the money to rebuild Ukraine. Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed the idea at a G-7 finance ministers’ meeting in Germany last week. Freeland raised the issue after oligarchs spoke to her about it, one official said. The Canadian minister knows some Russian oligarchs from her time as a journalist in Moscow. One official says the Ukrainians were aware of the discussions and have not rejected the idea since the country needs additional liquidity.