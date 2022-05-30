Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air buys 50 Boeing 737 aircraft

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has reached an agreement with Boeing to buy 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The airline says the planes are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028 at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations. The company said Monday it intends to finance the outstanding balance of pre-delivery payments through positive cash flow from operating activities. The carrier said that “a significant share of the aircraft” will be owned by Norwegian. It said that it will ensure “an optimized and balanced aircraft financing structure.” The company’s board chairman said the deal is “enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold.” Norwegian operates a short-haul network across Europe.