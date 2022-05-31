Appeals court upholds dismissal of US election fraud case

DENVER (AP) — A Denver-based federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleged the election had been rigged by Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook (now Meta) and others. Friday’s opinion from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was first reported by the Colorado Politics news outlet. The court found that eight plaintiffs from across the U.S. had no standing to assert that the outcome of the election “violated the constitutional rights of every registered voter in the United States.” The lawsuit relied on baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen.