Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

BEIJING (AP) — A Russian news outlet says China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace. That comes after President Vladimir Putin threw their ownership into doubt by allowing planes to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. The European Union, home to major aircraft leasing companies, banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February. The news outlet RBK said China asked all foreign carriers last month to update ownership information and other details. It said Russian airlines that couldn’t provide documents showing their aircraft were “de-registered abroad” were barred from Chinese airspace.