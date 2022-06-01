Ukraine war blamed for fuel hikes in South Africa, continent

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are feeling the bite of fuel price increases that are blamed on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise in the Brent crude oil price. Neighboring Zimbabwe and other African countries are also grappling with increasing fuel prices. South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy, saw gas prices go above 24 rand ($1.50) per liter, the equivalent of about $5.80 per gallon. Diesel prices also went up. The latest increases make fuel in South Africa about 40% more expensive than a year ago. To try to hold down the spike in price, the government has reduced its tax on fuel sales.