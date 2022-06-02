Jury says it’s deadlocked in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven jurors accused one juror of political bias before saying they were deadlocked in deliberating the fate of a Colorado businessman accused of defrauding investors in a wall along the U.S. southern border. Federal Judge Analisa Torres read jurors a so-called Allen charge late Thursday in the trial of Timothy Shea two full days into deliberations. The instruction designed to spark productive deliberations Friday came after jurors said in a note that they couldn’t agree on a unanimous verdict on any count. Eleven jurors earlier had asked that one juror be replaced, saying he showed anti-government bias and had accused the other jurors of being liberals.