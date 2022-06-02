UK pledges missiles to Ukraine; new US ambassador in Kyiv

By JOHN LEICESTER and ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Britain says it is sending sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The pledge came a day after the United States and Germany said they would equip the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Kyiv is also set to get a diplomatic boost with the formal installation of a new U.S. ambassador on Thursday. The arms pledges come as Russian forces continued to pound towns and cities in Ukraine overnight and to tighten their grip on the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as the war entered its 99th day. The U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia has seized control of most of the city.