$460M awarded to ex-workers who sued California utility

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who sued saying they were forced out of their jobs at a Southern California utility after complaining about sexual and racial harassment have been awarded $440 million in punitive damages. A Los Angeles County jury awarded the punitive damages Thursday, on top of $24.6 million in compensatory damages won by Alfredo Martinez and Justin Page on Wednesday. The men sued electricity supplier SoCal Edison and its parent, Edison International. Both men said they suffered retaliation after reporting harassment. The companies say the jury decision is not consistent with the facts and they will seek a new trial.