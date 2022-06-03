Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The nation’s leading cybersecurity agency has released a final version of an advisory it previously sent state officials on voting machine vulnerabilities in Georgia and other states that voting integrity activists say weakens a security recommendation on using barcodes to tally votes. The advisory put out Friday by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has to do with vulnerabilities identified in Dominion Voting Systems’ ImageCast X touchscreen voting machines. A recommendation to use full-face ballots rather than summary ballots with barcodes that was included in a version of the advisory previously sent to election officials is not included in the final version released Friday.