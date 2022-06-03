Biden’s challenge: Inflation overshadows robust job gains

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press Writers

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden came before the television cameras Friday to celebrate yet another month of healthy job growth and low unemployment and the fastest pace of hiring in four decades under his watch. Yet just as it often does, the subject soon turned to the rampant inflation that has emerged as the economic issue most on Americans’ minds and a leading reason for Biden’s sunken public approval ratings. Voters have made clear in opinion surveys that their attention is focused much more on soaring gasoline and food prices than on the plentiful availability of jobs.