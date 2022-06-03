Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.