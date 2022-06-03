Investor-advisory firm backs latest Frontier bid for Spirit

NEW YORK (AP) — The plot turns are coming quickly in the battle to buy Spirit Airlines. On Friday, an investor-advisory firm recommended the Frontier Airlines bid to buy Spirit after Frontier added a $250 million breakup fee. Spirit would get that fee if antitrust regulators block the deal. JetBlue Airways was already including a $200 million breakup fee in its rival bid to buy Spirit for more than $3 billion. Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote on the Frontier offer next Friday.