Beijing reopens restaurants as new COVID-19 cases drop

BEIJING (AP) — Diners are returning to restaurants in most of Beijing for the first time in more than a month as authorities further eased pandemic-related restrictions. The moves Monday came after a small COVID-19 outbreak in the capital was largely eradicated under China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach. Museums, cinemas and gyms were allowed to operate at up to 75% of capacity and delivery drivers could once again bring packages to a customer’s door. The ruling Communist Party remains wedded to a “zero-COVID” strategy that exacts an economic cost and inconveniences millions of people, even as many other countries take a more relaxed approach.