Kimberly Palmer: Managing money starts with your emotions

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

Our emotional reactions to money, based on past experiences and mistakes, can interfere with our ability to make smart money decisions today. To address those emotions, several new books advocate strategies such as conducting body check-ins, rewriting your own money story and reflecting on past financial mistakes. Part of the process also involves forgiving yourself for errors and showing yourself compassion, as well as learning techniques that help you calm down in the midst of big financial decisions. Taking these steps can pave the way to better money decisions in the future.