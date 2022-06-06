Kosovo war veterans clash with police, want higher pensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of Kosovo war veterans have clashed with police in a protest to demand higher pensions. Police say at least two officers and a civilian were injured. Police on Monday denied using tear gas to keep the veterans from the Kosovo Liberation Army away from the parliament in Pristina, the capital, but news photos showed at least one riot police doing so. Lawmakers at parliament were discussing a proposal to raise the minimum salary from 170 euros ($182) to 250 euros ($268) per month. More than 30,000 war veterans get 170 euros per month but are not included in the draft law. They forced their way into parliament’s yard but were kept from entering the hall.