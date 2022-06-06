US files 4th labor complaint on Mexican workers’ rights

The United States has filed its fourth labor complaint about purported violations of union organizing rights in Mexico. The complaint was filed Monday under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office says the complaint involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico. The complaint says the United States found credible evidence that workers at the Teksid Hierro automotive parts plant were being denied the right to freely choose which union will represent them. The plant is Frontera, a town near the city of Monclova in the northern border state of Coahuila.