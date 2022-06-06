US sanctions 2 Bosnian officials for undermining peace

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States has sanctioned two prominent Bosnian officials. The Treasury Department on Monday accused them of threatening the peace, stability and prosperity in their country which has never fully recovered from its brutal inter-ethnic war in the 1990s. The Bosnian war pitted the country’s three main ethnic factions against each other after the breakup of Yugoslavia. More than 100,000 people were killed in the conflict before a peace deal was brokered in 1995. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Monday that Bosnia’s future “cannot be compromised by ethno-nationalist parties at the expense of its citizens.”