No justice reform in Poland, no money, EU chief vows

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Poland will get no money from an EU pandemic relief fund until the right-wing government rolls back measures deemed to limit the independence of the judiciary. Poland is line to receive nearly 36 billion euros to help its economy recover. But the EU has frozen its access to the funds amid concern about political control over the judiciary. The commission insists that a disciplinary chamber for Polish judges be abolished, that its rulebook be rewritten and that judges sanctioned by the chamber have their cases reviewed. Von der Leyen told EU lawmakers Tuesday that “no money will be disbursed, until these reforms are undertaken.” Some lawmakers are skeptical.