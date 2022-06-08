China’s trade rebounds in May as anti-virus curbs ease

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade growth rebounded in May after anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers began to ease. The customs agency said exports surged 17% over a year earlier to $308.3 billion, up from April’s 3.7% growth. Imports rose 4% to $229.5 billion, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.7%. China’s trade has been dampened by weak global demand for its exports and curbs imposed to fight coronavirus outbreaks in Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other cities. Consumer demand for imports is weak after millions of families were confined to their homes.