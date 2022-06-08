Meijer facility hit by storm as workers heed tornado warning

Associated Press

TIPP CITY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Meijer distribution center in western Ohio was heavily damaged as employees inside heeded tornado warnings and sought shelter. Joel Smith, director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, said nobody was injured at the facility and there have been no reports of injuries from the storm in the county Wednesday evening. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries in other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in the area. Smith said a few other buildings were hit in the county, but the storm’s severe damage mostly hit north of Tipp City’s residential areas.