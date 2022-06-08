Police arrested in crackdown on major Spanish drug gangs

MADRID (AP) — The European Union’s law enforcement agency says Spanish police have dismantled two major drug trafficking networks that used corrupt police officers as part of operations to ship tons of cocaine and hashish into Western Europe. Europol said in a statement Wednesday that 61 people had been arrested including five Spanish Civil Guard officers, one National Police officer and a customs employee. The operation busted the Tangier Clan and the Sur Clan gangs. Europol said the groups smuggled tons of cocaine and hashish across into Spain in shipments of tomatoes, watermelons and melons. The agency said the police and customs officers arrested were paid off to make sure that the drugs weren’t intercepted entering Spain.