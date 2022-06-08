Report: Philanthropy can help protect against climate change

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Philanthropists could help ease the damage from climate change by donating more money to address global warming and the communities most at risk from it, according to a report from the research organization Candid. According to the report, only about 2% of global giving goes to climate change mitigation and less than 4% of that — about $60 million in 2019 — is designated for climate justice and equity-oriented work. “It’s a tiny slice of an already-tiny slice,” said the report’s co-editor Janet Camarena, senior director of Candid Learning. “Traditional top-down philanthropic practices often perpetuate inequities in how the climate crisis is addressed.”