A summer job: Good for the teenage soul and wallet

By TOMMY TINDALL of NerdWallet

It’s a hot job market right now, and that extends to the youngest workers. The unemployment rate for teenagers ages 16-19 was just over 10% in April. Given the strife and isolation of the past couple of years, it’s teens who may have the most to gain by going to work this summer. The regular engagement a classic summer job requires could help them build back some lost confidence, escape the stress of social media scrolling and, of course, teach them a thing or two about making and managing money. A job may be just the break they need to get back on track.