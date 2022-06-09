Savings incentives: How 401(k)s get us to do the right thing

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — More workers are following experts’ advice in saving for retirement, even when finances feel precarious. It’s happening because 401(k) plans are using a simple human trait to guide us: our inclination to do nothing. More workers are putting more money into their 401(k) accounts, and they’re putting it into a reasonable mix of investments. That’s according to Vanguard’s latest look at the nearly 5 million accounts of 401(k) and similar plans that it keeps records on.