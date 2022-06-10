Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the person killed when a steel crossbar collapsed at a freeway construction project was a Las Vegas police officer. A police procession on U.S. 95 followed the removal of the officer’s body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. Friday incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The officer’s name wasn’t immediately made public, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. A state transportation spokesman says an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching an interchange overpass work zone.