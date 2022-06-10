Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has unveiled goals to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment. The plan will lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands’ multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers. The government on Friday mandated reductions in emissions in coming years of up to 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as high as 95% in other places. It called the move “unavoidable” and earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($25.6 billion) to finance changes that will likely require many farmers to reduce their livestock or get rid of them altogether. An organization that represents 35,000 farmers, called the goals “unrealistic.”