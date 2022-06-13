Germany slips behind China as top importer of Russian energy

BERLIN (AP) — An independent research group says China has overtaken Germany as the biggest buyer of Russian energy exports since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Monday that Russia received about 93 billion euros in revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and coal since the Feb. 24 invasion. The Helsinki-based group says about 61% of the fossil fuels worth some 57 billion euros was exported to the European Union during the conflict’s first 100 days. This included 12.1 billion euros worth of exports to Germany, compared with 12.6 billion euros to China.