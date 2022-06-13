US futures point to a bear market; here’s what that means

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street looks like it will open the week with more losses, with the S&P 500 falling to a level that market observers consider to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday appears to be no exception with the S&P 500 down 2.4% before the opening bell. The Dow is down 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is down 2.%.