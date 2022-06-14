NBA Finals, Jan. 6 hearing lead ABC to ratings win

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC took home the crown as television’s top-rated network last week behind two games of the NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The network’s news division also won bragging rights for the most-watched coverage of last week’s prime-time hearing by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Tony Awards reached 4.22 million viewers on CBS Sunday, in a Broadway bounce-back for CBS. The Nielsen company says last year’s show, which took place just as Broadway productions were returning from their pandemic pause, was seen by 2.75 million people.