Railroad talks stall, so Biden likely to pick review board

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad contract talks remain deadlocked after more than two years of negotiations, so President Joe Biden will likely soon have to appoint a board to help settle the dispute. The National Mediation Board determined Tuesday that mediation isn’t working in the joint talks that cover roughly 140,000 workers in 13 unions. They work at the biggest freight railroads that deliver the raw materials many companies rely upon, was well as the cars, chemicals and containers full of consumer goods the companies make. Because the unions say they won’t accept arbitration, Biden is expected to appoint a board to investigate why the two sides haven’t reached a deal, and make recommendations.