Worries about S. Korean economy grow amid truckers’ strike

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s prime minister has warned that the disruption of cargo transport could cause “irrecoverable” damages on the country’s economy, as a strike by truckers entered its eighth day. The Transport Ministry says that about 6,840 truckers rallied on Monday, triggering a delay in the shipment and delivery of key items like steels, cement, petrochemicals and tires. During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the disruption of cargo transport would pose “a big irrecoverable blow” to South Korea’s economy, which already faces other difficulties.