Danish toymaker Lego expands amid sale surge

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego says it plans to invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to build a new factory in the U.S. state of Virginia and to enlarge an existing factory in Mexico. The moves in North America announced on Wednesday follow Lego’s announcement in December of a similar investment in Vietnam to serve the Asian market. The factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia, will be the seventh Lego factory globally. Lego saw its profit, revenue and sales surge in recent years, including during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the family-owned toymaker reported its net profit increased by more than a third last year.