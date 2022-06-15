Independent booksellers grew in number, diversity in 2021

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Independent booksellers are growing in number and becoming more diverse. Membership in the American Booksellers Association currently stands at just over 2,000. That’s its highest total in years and more than 100 over the previous summer. Dozens of new stores are owned by people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds. At the same time, store owners face rising prices and supply chain issues. Not to mention the competitive challenges and financial insecurity that bookstores have long struggled with. But worries that the pandemic would devastate the industry have proved unfounded. One bookstore owner says people seem to be reading now more than ever.