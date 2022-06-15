Lebanon extends licensing deadline for gas exploration

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says the country’s caretaker energy minister has extended the licensing deadline for oil and gas companies to explore in the country’s territorial waters until mid-December, to give more firms the chance to bid. The agency said Wednesday’s decision to extended the deadline of the second round of licensing followed a request by the Lebanese Petroleum Administration. In December 2017, the Lebanese government approved licenses for three international companies to carry out exploratory drilling in two of the 10 blocks off the Lebanese coast. The new round of licensing will cover the remaining eight offshore blocks.